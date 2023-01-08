scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Bigg Boss 16’s Family Week: Farah Khan treats Abdu Rozik with Yakhani pulao and burger; calls him, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan her new-found brothers

As Family Week kickstarts on Monday on Bigg Boss 16, filmmaker Farah Khan will be in the house to support her brother Sajid Khan. She will also be seen candidly interacting with the housemates.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors.
Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan is all set to enter Bigg Boss 16. As readers would know, this week contestants’ family members will be staying inside the house for a day. Farah will be on the Salman Khan show to support her brother Sajid Khan.

Sources close to Bigg Boss shared with indianexpress.com that Farah is shooting for the show on Sunday. The acclaimed filmmaker was seen having a gala time with the housemates, and also giving them her honest feedback.

“Farah and Sajid Khan had a reunion as they chatted about his game. She was also happy to meet Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik and MC Stan. She also told them that she has found three brothers in them. Farah also told Priyanka Chahar Choudhary that she is ‘BB Ghar ki Deepika Padukone’,” the source added.

Farah Khan also got ‘Veg Pulao, Khatta Aloo, Yakhni Pulao and Burger’ to treat Abdu Rozik. She was seen chatting with him for a long time and even cracked jokes along with him.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 

For the unversed, Sajid Khan’s inclusion in Bigg Boss 16 has been majorly criticised by viewers. The Baby director was named during the #MeToo movement by multiple women, including actors and journalists. While there was a national outrage about him being on India’s biggest reality show, FWICE has backed him saying he deserves to earn his living again, after completing a year-long ban.

Also Read |Former Bigg Boss contestants slam Sajid Khan, demand his eviction: ‘Don’t harbour misconceptions’

Other than Farah Khan, Shiv Thakare, Tina Dutta, MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot’s mother, Sreejita De’s fiance, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s brother, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s father and Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s uncle will also enter the house. They will walk inside the Bigg Boss 16 house in pairs and stay in for a day.

Bigg Boss 16 airs everyday on Colors.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 14:51 IST
