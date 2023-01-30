scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Bigg Boss 16 evicted contestant Tina Datta calls Shalin Bhanot ‘manipulative, aggressive’: ‘A better actor than a person, never want to meet him again’

In a no holds barred chat with indianexpress.com, Tina Datta calls Shalin Bhanot 'manipulative, contradictory and aggressive'. The actor also says she would never want to meet him again.

Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot shared a love-hate relationship on Bigg Boss 16. (Photo: Tina, Shalin/Instagram)
On Saturday, Farah Khan announced that Tina Datta received the least votes and would be evicted from Big Boss 16. The Uttaran actor was nominated along with Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. In a chat with indianexpress.com, she shared how it was not the elimination but the way she was portrayed as the villain during the Weekend Ka Vaar that hurt her. Tina was accused of throwing tantrums after she broke a tooth and making fun of Shalin Bhanot’s weak mental state.

Dismissing that she was trying to bully him, Tina said that she did not know he was going through a tough time. “I was not aware of it. Maybe we wouldn’t have joked around in front of him then. However, he pretends so much that no one will know the truth. He is a better actor than a person. I think it’s time he mends himself as a human being,” she told indianexpress.com.

This is not the first time that Tina was evicted. However, she had come back to the show, courtesy Shalin sacrificing a big amount of the prize money. After she returned, the actor was adamant that she now knows ‘his truth’ and how he backstabbed her. But in just a few days, she softened up to him, leading to the host calling her pretentious.

Watch |Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta threatens to slap Shalin Bhanot after he questions her character, integrity

When asked what was the reason for her hot-cold bond with him, she shared, “I am a very emotional person, and can go all out for my friends. He would apologise to Sajid Khan and ask him to patch us up. Hence, I decided to give him the benefit of doubt. However, as I started getting to know him better, I realised he is manipulative, contradictory and so aggressive. He once charged at me and even threw stuff. It was traumatic and I was scared of him. And when I decided to take a stand, he would go up to everyone and claim I was wrong.”

Tina Datta also said that she should have been careful while picking her friends on the show. Stating that if she was associated with Shalin, her journey in Bigg Boss 16 would have been better. However, the actor is clear that she did not ‘love’ Shalin and that their relationship was just starting to develop, when she realised how he was wrong for her.

Also Read |Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta’s mother dismisses Shalin Bhanot’s feelings for her, says ‘koi pyaar vyaar nahi hai’

“It was too soon to say that we had grown feelings for each other. Yes, we were a little more than friends and just getting to know each other. But I realised he is not the right guy for me. I don’t even want to ever meet him again,” she said.

Tina added that her family and fans are upset about her eviction but she believes in seeing the positive in every situation. The actor concluded that she will be back to entertain her audience very soon.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 15:43 IST
9 lakh govt vehicles, buses older than 15 yrs to be scrapped from April 1: Nitin Gadkari

Best of Express
