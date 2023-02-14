Inside Farah Khan’s party for Bigg Boss 16 contestants: Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao mingle with Sajid Khan, MC Stan. See photos and videos

As promised on national television, Farah Khan hosted a party for all Bigg Boss 16 contestants after the finale. Brother Sajid Khan was seen playing co-host as he welcomed his mandali — MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Abdu Rozik. Other contestants such as Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Vikkas Manaktala, Sreejita De, Manya Singh and Soundarya Sharma were also seen in attendance.

While the BB16 contestants were the guests of honour, Farah Khan’s party also saw her close friends Arbaaz Khan, Chunky Pandey, Sania Mirza and Preeti Simoes, among others, joining in the fun. The contestants, on the request of the guests, also performed the BB Anthem song, as everyone recorded them on their phone. Sharing a video of the decor at her terrace party, the choreographer-filmmaker wrote, “Sometimes u just have to celebrate the good moments.. #biggboss16.”

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan, who also joined the celebration, replied on Farah’s post, “It was the most fun party the food , the ambience, the host ! #best Farah.” Bhavana Pandey also wrote, “What a blast Farah !!!! Thank you.” Others Bollywood personalities such as Manoj Bajpayee, Maniesh Paul, Shekhar Suman, Rajkummar Rao, and Sikander Kher were also spotted at the bash.

Checkout all photos and videos from the Bigg Boss 16 night at Farah Khan’s:

As readers would know, in a surprise twist, MC Stan was announced as the winner of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16. Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary ended up as the first and second runners-up, respectively. While his fans are jubilant about his big win, a section of the audience has called his victory ‘unfair’. Reacting to trolls who called him an undeserving winner, MC Stan told indianexpress.com, “I honestly don’t care about them, mujhe fark nahi padta mama. I actually like people who get jealous. It’s a very natural emotion in a human being. One just needs to accept that this wasn’t meant for them. Just like most fans, I am also shocked but I do feel I deserved to win.”

Salman Khan, on the other hand, called fan-favourite Priyanka Chahar Choudhary a ‘real winner’. In a clip that has gone viral on the internet, Salman was heard lauding Priyanka and her journey.