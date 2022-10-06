scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan: Never wanted to leave Imlie, it was the makers’ decision

Sumbul Touqeer talks about being the youngest contestant on Bigg Boss 16, getting fans' love in abundance and her departure from Imlie.

sumbul touqeer khan, imlie, bigg boss 16Sumbul Touqeer Khan rose to fame with Imlie. (Photo: Sumbul/Instagram)

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who rose to fame by playing the lead role in Imlie, is now locked inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. The youngest contestant this season, fans were impressed by how the actor manipulated her co-contestants to win last night’s task. In the latest promo, Sumbul is seen lamenting that people consider her as a kid. “Ab royega nahi, rulayega,” she shares.

Before entering the Salman Khan-hosted show, the actor had mentioned how people could take her for granted given her age. “But once they sit with me even for an hour, they will realise my maturity. I have gone through a lot and that has brought me wisdom. And if they still don’t understand, I guess they will just lose to a child,” she laughed to share with indianexpress.com.

Also Read |Salman Khan reveals mother Salma has stopped watching Bigg Boss, comments on his Rs 1000 cr fee: ‘Never earned this much in my life’

Sumbul Touqeer Khan further shared how people have seen her real side in Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. Stating that there won’t be any shocker for her fans, the actor added, “I am a very honest person and thus people have already seen me as a person. The only new element would be about the stands I take in the house, but then that too is very situational. Many do ask if I would be image conscious but let me tell you that is completely in our hands. If I behave like an ill-mannered person, that will just show my upbringing. And it will also make me lose the fans that I have made over the years.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 

She also shared how her fans are excited for this new journey, adding that even when they’ll vote for her, she knows it will be for her and not Imlie.

As she mentioned her TV show, we wondered what made her quit it given it was bringing her so much love. “I never wanted to leave, it was the makers and channel’s decision,” revealed Sumbul Touqueer Khan. She added, “They wanted to get new faces for the show and did not want to continue with us. We had been hearing about it but never expected it to happen. When it finally dawned upon us, we were shocked and upset. However, I must add that till the last scene, we gave it our all. Be it Fahman (Khan), other actors, or even the directors, everyone was on their toes throughout. I don’t think a lot of people would do that.”

Opinion |Sajid Khan’s participation in Bigg Boss 16 isn’t surprising, the way he’s been white-washed is

Finally giving reasons why people should be voting for her, the actor quipped that she’s Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and fans should be voting for her. She added, “I will always be honest and on the right side. Also, I cannot promise that I won’t fight as I will always fight for my stand.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...Premium
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...Premium
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...Premium
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...

Apart from Sumbul Touqeer Khan, MC Stan, Manya Singh, Tina Dutta, Sreejita De, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Gori Nagori, Sajid Khan, Gautam Vig, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Ankit Gupta and Abdu Rozik are fighting to lift the Bigg Boss 16 trophy.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-10-2022 at 02:09:49 pm
Next Story

Mumbai may continue to experience light to moderate rainfall

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sonam Kapoor thanks best brother-in-law Karan Boolani on his birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement