Bigg Boss 16: Meet contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, of Choti Sarrdaarni fame

Actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is one of the most glamorous actors to enter the Bigg Boss house this season. A former Femina Miss Manipur winner, Nimrat was also in the top 12 contestants for Femina Miss India. She has a modeling background and is known for her work in the popular television show Choti Sarrdaarni.

Nimrit, who hails from Delhi, is also a qualified lawyer, something that will come handy in the Salman Khan show. The makers of Bigg Boss 16 also announced her as TV’s favourite Bahu and lawyer and she too, promises to not lose any argument, owing to her image. The official Instagram handle of the show captioned her introduction as, “Bade se bade arguments honge fail, jab saamne khelenge the biggest player, Bigg Boss”

The actor played the character of Meher in the television show Choti Sarrdaarni, and also played the double role of Seher in the same show. With a following of 1 million on Instagram alone, Nimrit’s popularity can help her on the show. The actor received a lot of support from the fans when she opened up in the past about the trauma of body shaming and bullying during her formative years. Her popularity has encouraged multiple cameos in other television shows such as Udaariyaan, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2.

Bigg Boss 16 is not going to be her first reality show. The actor has earlier participated in Khatra Khatra Khatra and The Indian Game Show and her competitive side has been noticed and appreciated a lot.