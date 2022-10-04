Bigg Boss 16 contestant Gori Nagori: ‘My family was dead set against me dancing’

Bigg Boss 16 kickstarted on Saturday with 16 celebrities getting locked inside the circus-themed house. As host Salman Khan introduced one contestant after another, Gori Nagori managed to win his attention. He not only matched steps with the ‘Rajasthan ki Shakira’ on stage but also mentioned how she really piqued his interest.

Born Taslima Bano, Gori has fought her family and society to build a career for herself. After watching Shakira dance on TV, as a young girl, she got fascinated with dance. However, coming from a Muslim family, who struggled to make ends meet, she was barred from taking up dance as a profession. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Gori shared how she was scolded, abused and even locked inside the home to stop her from dancing.

“My family was dead set against me dancing and even people around us told me how it’s vulgar, and that it shows my bad character. However, I have never taken any of the criticism seriously and thus continued with my plans. I started getting small shows, which soon became big. I have always fought against people’s perception towards performers and through Bigg Boss, I want to do the same,” she shared.

Sapna Chaudhary, who was one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 11, was a target of slander. However, Gori assured that she is not one to take it. “I know exactly how to reply to these people. No one can dare pull me down. Also, I have always believed that every time someone talks about you, they are only making you popular.”

Talking about her participation in Bigg Boss 16, Gori Nagori revealed that when she received the first call, she thought it was a prank. “Honestly, I never expected the call to come and hence did not take it seriously. I thought it was a fake call. Then the team had a series of meetings and I remember I was at a restaurant when the call came that I was on board, I started dancing on the road. Apart from being part of such a big show, just the thought of meeting Salman Khan is thrilling. I have grown up watching him on screen and now will get to interact with him on a personal basis.”

A self-acclaimed ‘bubbly’ person, Gori added that people have seen her dance but now it’s time for them to see her real self. She also shared how her styling will make her stand out in the house. “Everyone will be wearing the same clothes but I have packed some really desi outfits, which will win all the limelight.”

Lastly, the dancer confessed that she’s only worried about the fights. “I don’t want to say anything in anger that I may regret later. Also, I don’t want to disappoint Salman Khan, so that’s my only fear,” she concluded.

Bigg Boss Season 16 airs Monday-Friday at 10 pm and on weekends at 9:30 pm on Sunday.