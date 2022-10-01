Meet Bigg Boss 16 contestant Gautam Vig

Bigg Boss 16 premiered on October 1 on Colors. During its premiere episode, host Salman Khan introduced actor Gautam Vig as one of the contestants who will be competing for the trophy. If you are not an avid viewer of Hindi daily soaps, you might find it hard to recognise Gautam. So, here’s everything that you need to know about the actor.

Born and brought up in Delhi, Gautam Vig started his career as a model and featured in several TV commercials. He later began working in the Hindi television industry and has been a part of it since 2016. He made his acting debut with the Star Plus show Naamkarann, which had actors Aditi Rathore and Zain Imam in the lead roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautam singh vig (@gautamvigim)

Gautam also starred in TV shows such as Tantra and Ishq Subhan Allah. Recently, the actor became a household name with Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, a Star Plus show. In the show, Gautam starred as the male lead, and was cast as the husband of the lead character Gehna. The actor also starred in the second season of a web series titled Hai Taubba.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautam singh vig (@gautamvigim)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautam singh vig (@gautamvigim)

A close look at Gautam’s social media account suggests that the actor is an avid traveller and a fitness freak. He is also a fan of kickboxing and the MMA. Also, the actor likes to make fun Instagram Reels with his co-actors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautam singh vig (@gautamvigim)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautam singh vig (@gautamvigim)

It looks like Bigg Boss 16 is not the first time that Gautam has worked with Salman Khan. He had earlier shared a picture of himself with the superstar and had captioned it, “When you worked with a Star called Mr Salman Khan. You will feel like a Star too. Happy birthday everyone’s bhaijaan and tiger @beingsalmankhan . God bless you with all happiness and love n you keep shining and giving us the best films with your swag.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautam singh vig (@gautamvigim)

Gautam got married to actor Ankit Gera’s sister Richa Gera in 2013. However, as per reports, things have not been going smoothly for the couple.