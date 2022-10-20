Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam: Want to empower the SC community by winning the trophy

Model-politician Archana Gautam is making heads turn on Bigg Boss 16 with her personality, strong stance and witty one-liners. Before entering the house, the actor had said how she will be the ‘surprise package’ of the season.

“It just happened very swiftly. Mujhe khud samjh nahi aaya (Even I could not understand). The way I was given ticket for election, similarly, the Bigg Boss 16 offer also came all of a sudden. However, I know I am going to leave my mark on the show,” Archana told indianexpress.com.

She stated that it was her wish to connect with her ‘janta’ that made her sign up for the show. Archana added that people want to see their leaders closely, and the show will help her form a bond with them. “I want them to know who I am as a person. Only then will they manage to trust me. Through this show, I want to connect with my janta, and also connect with the youth of India. They are going away from politics and I want them to become an active part.”

However, given the nature of the show, we wondered if there is an apprehension that it will affect her image. Archana replied, “I am scared, actually a lot. I don’t want to ruin my reputation by saying something wrong. I will be careful. Also, it’s been just a year since I joined politics, and I am very young. So if I do make a mistake, I think the public will forgive me as a child. Although I must add that I want to emerge as an inspiration through this show.”

She also added that the Congress party also did not give her any diktat, and was rather supportive of her decision. “Till the time my Priyanka didi (Priyanka Gandhi) is with me, I have no fears. I love her so much, and she supports me.”

When asked to share what made her enter politics, Archana Gautam said that it was during the lockdown that she wanted to do something constructive in life. Also, she wasn’t getting good acting opportunities and that led to the jump. “I neither have acting, nor political background. However, when I wasn’t getting work, I knew I had to get things under control. Also, I wanted to inspire people. With this step, I want girls not just from my community but across the country to come forth and live their dreams. India needs her youth to help build a stronger nation.”

Given Archana has been a bikini model, she said people have often used it against her. “When I entered politics, many said that the girl who doesn’t know how to wear clothes can never be our leader. But what about the men who are criminals and yet given election tickets? Society needs to change their narrow beliefs, only then will we progress,” she shared, adding that she will give back to co-contestants, who will try to instigate her with the same.

Just like during elections, Archana said she will be visiting households, albeit through TV for votes. She also said that she’s confident she will be able to give a tough fight to the fairly more popular ‘television stars’ on the show.

Addressing her background, the model-turned-politician said, “I belong to the scheduled caste and they aren’t given enough chances to do something in life. For me, the trophy is very important as that will help me empower my people. Once I reach a position, I will inspire and also lead the way for others to take the path. I want people to understand the importance of teaching women.”

On a final note, Archana Gautam shared a sweet story from the time she moved to Mumbai. “Everyone kept asking me Salman Khan se mili ho? (Have you met Salman Khan). And I would tell them that Salman se milna halwa nahi hai (It’s not easy to meet him). To be able to meet the star is the measure of one’s success. I feel lucky and humbled to have gotten the chance to share the screen space with him through Bigg Boss 16,” she concluded.