Bigg Boss 16 confirmed contestants list: Manya Singh, Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot to get locked in Salman Khan’s show

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16 is up to launch next weekend. Unlike previous seasons, there isn’t much buzz around the reality show. While a few popular celebrities’ names are doing the rounds in the media, here are the first confirmed names of contestants. Miss India runner-up Manya Singh and television actors Tina Dutta, Shivin Narang, and Shalin Bhanot have been locked in to be on the show.

Other actors like Sreejita De, Kanika Mann, Prakruti Mishra and Imlie lead Sumbul Touqueer have also been finalised but they are yet to sign the contract. Munawar Faruqui, who was probably the first contestant to get confirmed after he couldn’t join Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, is now in two minds about his participation in another controversial show. A source shared with indianexpress.com that a lot of contestants are in different levels of confirmation. Most of their contracts are awaited due to pending monetary discussions. Once that gets locked, the actors will start shooting promos and preparing for their stay in the BB house.

Manya Singh was the runner-up in Miss India 2020, and since then has been part of a few brand commercials. She was in news for opening up about her struggles, and facing prejudice for her looks and weak English. Her father drove an auto-rickshaw for a living in Mumbai, and Manya said that it was her ambition to make her parents proud, and give them a good life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Tinzi In TinzelTown✨🧚‍♀️ (@tinadatta)

Tina Dutta, as readers would know, became an overnight sensation with her show Uttaran. Sreejita De, who joined her as the lead post the leap is also said to be one of the contestants this season. While Shivin Narang (Veera) could bring for the sweet and calm side, Shalin Bhanot will take the platform to open up about his divorce with Daljit Kaur (Bigg Boss 13) and accusations of being a wife beater. National Awardee, Odia actor Prakruti Mishra who has also participated in Ace of Space 2, is also set to get locked inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Even though there was a buzz around Imlie male lead Fahmaan Khan, it’s the titular star Sumbul, who may eventually join the show.

Other than these names, as per reports, filmmaker Sajid Khan is expected to join the show. The director, who was away from the limelight following multiple #MeToo accusations against him, recently announced his next film, 100%. Apart from him, Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, who was arrested for allegedly creating and distributing adult videos via mobile apps, may appear on Bigg Boss 16 to put out his ‘truth’. As per an ETimes report, social media stars Just Sul and Abdu Rozik may also be seen in the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐚 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡 (@manyasingh993)

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivian Dsena, who could have been the biggest names this season, have already said they are not a part of the show. Vivian, in a media statement said, “This has become such a joke now that even my fans have started replying on my behalf. It’s a yearly rumour, which I have become used to. I was never interested in this kind of reality show and don’t see myself fitting into the format.”

On the other hand, Divyanka Tripathi tweeted to clarify the rumours about her participation in the show. “Hi! Since all my admirers and viewers are very eager to know, I am compelled to tweet that – “I am not a part of Big Boss. Whatever you are hearing and reading in this regard is false news.” Thanks for overwhelming love always!,” she posted.