Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam ousted for getting into a physical fight with Shiv Thakare; actor-politician might make a comeback

Late Tuesday night, Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare got into a major fight, and the former ended up breaking a Bigg Boss house rule.

Archana Gautam got physical with Shiv Thakare on Tuesday night. (Photos: Colors and Shiv Thakare/Instagram)

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16 will feature a dramatic turn. Actor-politician Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare got into a major fight late Tuesday night. The war of words between them will end with Archana getting physical, resulting in her exit.

Archana, who is known to instigate contestants, will instigate Shiv with her harsh words late at night. As she will mouth some inappropriate words, he will also end up making some personal remarks about her. In the heat of the moment Archana will pounce at him, and end up leaving bruises on him.

This would lead to Shiv Thakare demanding Archana Gautam’s exit from Bigg Boss 16, which would be accepted. Archana’s exit will shock the housemates, who will be debating the turn of events.

However, as per a source close to the show, Archana will be soon brought back to the Bigg Boss house. “After weighing in on the incident, the makers are indeed contemplating bringing Archana back to the show. Archana is one of the strongest contestants and also gives content to the show. Given she has been proficiently apologising for her actions, she may be brought back to the show,” added the source.

Also Read |Gori Nagori’s boyfriend says Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare cannot tolerate her solo game in Bigg Boss 16: ‘Hazam nahi horaha’

Archana Gautam started her career as a bikini model and has worked in a few south films. During the pandemic, she joined the Congress party and is now actively involved in politics.

Shiv Thakare, on the other hand, grew up in slums, before starting his career as a dance instructor. He has been part of Roadies and won the Marathi Bigg Boss, before making a dhamakedar entry into Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-11-2022 at 05:49:27 pm
