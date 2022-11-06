scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik gets furious at Archana Gautam after she takes a jibe at his captaincy. Watch

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16 will see Abdu Rozik getting angry and yelling at Archana Gautam after she will tease him about his captaincy.

archana gautam, bigg boss, abdu rozikAbdu Rozik is the current captain in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Bigg Boss 16 is all set to see a dramatic turn in its latest episode as Abdu Rozik will get furious at co-contestant Archana Gautam. The Tajikistani singer, who has till now shown his sweet side, will be left fuming at Archana after she will take a jibe at his captaincy. In a promo video shared by Colors TV, Abdu is seen getting angry at Archana, and even trying to give her punishment.

The video opens with Archana questioning why the alarm rang in the house. She then claims that it’s Abdu’s good friend Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. She also says that Abdu will be soon fired as a captain. When it turns out that it’s not Nimrit, Abdu gets angry. He yells at her saying that her tongue has become too long, and he will cut it. As he questions why she was brought in by Bigg Boss, the 19-year-old social media creator orders her to get into jail. This new avatar of Abdu will shock the other housemates.

Also Read |Abdu Rozik bags Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan: ‘He has a good heart’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 

“Abdu ka paara chaddh gaya Archana ki baatein sunnkar, dekhne milega ab hume. Abdu ka paara chaddh gaya Archana ki baatein sunnkar, dekhne milega ab humein chhote bhaijaan ka ek naya roop! Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par,” the caption of the video read.

Also Read |Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam: Want to empower the SC community by winning the trophy

Abdu Rozik, who is quite a favourite this season, recently became the captain of the Bigg Boss 16 house. While housemates were initially excited to have him as the captain, the tide soon turned away, as they felt he was been manipulated by his friend Shiv Thakare.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...Premium
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crorePremium
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crore
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: New Parliament deadline postponed?Premium
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: New Parliament deadline postponed?
Tavleen Singh writes: Morbi was more than a calamityPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Morbi was more than a calamity

This weekend, there was no elimination in the reality show. Host Salman Khan summoned the three nominated contestants — Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer and Archana Gautam, and asked their friends whether they want to save them. The catch was that they would lose out Rs 25 lakh from the cash prize in return. As they saved them, the prize money now stands at Rs 25 lakh.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-11-2022 at 03:28:36 pm
Next Story

The message from Morbi tragedy: We cannot ignore our smaller cities

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

As Alia Bhatt-Ranbir embrace parenthood, celebrities wish happy couple
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 06: Latest News
Advertisement