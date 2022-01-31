Karan Kundrra surprises Tejasswi Prakash after Bigg Boss 15 win; Gauahar Khan, Anita Hassanandani take a dig at her victory and hail Pratik Sehajpal

On Sunday, the four-month journey of Bigg Boss 15 came to an end with Tejasswi Prakash taking home the trophy. The television actor, who’s already bagged Naagin 6 as the lead, took home a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh along with the trophy. Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi’s boyfriend Karan Kundrra were declared as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

As they went back home, Karan had a surprise for his ladylove. He had the room decked up with balloons to welcome the winner. Her trophy was also placed on a stand with the placard reading ‘Bigg Boss Winner’. Tejasswi could be heard expressing her excitement in the video. Later, he also posted a selfie of them as he saw her off in the car.

Karan also took to Twitter to thank his fans who supported him in his journey. Reflecting on his loss, he said he will ‘take time to recover’ but assured that he will never disappoint his fans again.

“A big big biggggg thank you to each and everyone of you for all the love and support and kindness that you showered on me throughout my journey.. sorry for the late tweet.. Lost faith in a lot of things today but hopefully not in myself.. you’ve stood by me like a rock,” he tweeted. In another post, he added, “I might take time to recover from what happened but I assure you I will.. and I promise you I will not disappoint you.. never again.. thank you my family!!! .”

While the winner and her partner celebrated, runner-up Pratik Sehajpal also found a lot of love. Many celebrities even took a dig at how not many cheered for Tejasswi as she was announced the winner.

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan took to Twitter to say how Pratik was the only deserving winner. She wrote, “LoL!!! The silence in the studio at the announcement said it all . #bb15 there is only one deserving winner , n the world saw him shine . #PratikSehajpaI you won hearts . Every single guest who went in , you were their fave , the public loves you . Keep your head held high.”

Anita Hassanandani also wrote, “Is it me or the last few mins of the grand finale were actually that awkward!!! #BB15 @PratikSehajpal6 @ShamitaShetty. You won hearts.”

“Feel numb when the only contestant @realsehajpal, who lived, breathed, gave his heart and soul to the show, doesn’t hold the trophy.. you won hearts bro..,” wrote Parag Tyagi. Wife Shefali Jariwala, who was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 13 posted, ” #PratikSehajpaI u won hearts …”