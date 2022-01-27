Bigg Boss 15 winner will be Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash or Nishant Bhat? Cast your votes

The curtains will soon come down on the fifteenth season of reality show Bigg Boss. The show will get its winner on January 30. Those who are competing to lift the trophy include Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, and Rashami Desai. Rakhi Sawant, a regular on the show, recently got evicted in a surprising mid-week eviction.

Like every year, this time too, the audience is divided on who deserves to win Bigg Boss 15. Who are you rooting for? Who do you think will win the show? Cast your votes and let us know.

This time around, it was Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra who managed to hog the limelight with their romance. The two shared a bitter-sweet relationship. While they fought many times during the weekly tasks, they kissed and made up soon after. Their chemistry got them the tag of ‘TejRan’ on social media.

Shamita Shetty made the most of her experience in Bigg Boss OTT and played the game gracefully. Her two friends in the house, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal also made it to the finale of the show with their strong hold on the game and their distinct personalities. Though Nishant got the tag of ‘Naag’ inside the house for his mind games, the choreographer earned a genuine fan following outside the house.

Rashami Desai, who entered the show as a wild card contestant, also managed to beat many popular faces to be among the top six finalists. But, as history has it, no wild card contestant has ever won Bigg Boss. It would be interesting to see if Rashami will create history by winning the show.

Bigg Boss 15 finale will air on Colors on January 29 and 30 at 8 pm. It will be a star-studded affair with Deepika Padukone promoting Gehraiyaan on the show. Shehnaaz Gill will pay tribute to Bigg Boss 13 winner and late actor Siddharth Shukla on the show.