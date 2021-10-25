Bigg Boss 15 wild card Rajiv Adatia: Want Vishal Kotian to stay away from Shamita Shetty

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 15 has given a glimpse of a new entry in the house — Rajiv Adatia. Within a few moments of his entry, he was seen trying to safeguard his ‘rakhi sister’ Shamita Shetty from Vishal Kotian and pulling good friend Ieshaan Sehgaal up for coming across as a love-struck person.

Before entering the show, Rajiv spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com and shared that he has always been a Bigg Boss fan. And since he knows Shamita, Ieshaan, Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhanushali, he thinks the show is going to be a fun experience.

“I know that the game is such that you are more of a competitor, but I know I will have fun in the house. Also, I too am going as myself, ready to fight the battle. I think the only loyalty I can expect is from Shamita. For others, I think we will continue with our friendship outside the house. I am here to play my own game,” he shared.

Talking about the contestants of this season, Rajiv Adatia is adamant that he will stay away from Vishal Kotian, and also protect Shamita Shetty from him. He said, “He is two-faced, toxic and very unfair. He is playing with people’s emotions. A brother-sister bond is very sacred, but his constant nagging is really annoying. He backbites, bitches about everyone and I want him to stay away from Shamita.”

He further spoke about other contestants and said that while Karan Kundrra is playing a strong game, he gets very aggressive. “He is amazing otherwise. Ieshaan is also a friend and I want to tell him that his love angle with Miesha Iyer is getting a little overboard. If he doesn’t understand, I will scold him. I want him to focus on the game. Shamita is playing a fabulous game, and I hope she continues to keep entertaining us this way.”

While the audience has seen celebrities post pictures with Rajiv Adatia, not much is known about him. Ask him if that could be a disadvantage, and pat came the reply, “Not really as I think the audience will relate with me. I have worked my way up without a godfather and viewers will be able to connect with my journey. Bigg Boss is not only about having a fan following but also that connect you develop. Hence I am sure I will get votes.”

While he has no strategy in mind, the businessman shares that he is quite apt for the show, given his multi-layered personality. “I am very funny, and anyone who knows me will vouch for the fact that I am super hilarious. I live for humour and also have no qualms in laughing at myself. I am also quite a straightforward person and don’t bitch or backbite. I am not scared of anyone and I believe in using my mind more than my physical strength.”

On a final note, Rajiv Adatia heaped praise on host Salman Khan saying that he is the only host who doesn’t need to raise his voice to make people tremble in fear. “His eyes do the magic. But I love him for how well he handles every issue with maturity and calm,” he added.