Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan: Kashmera Shah calls out Karan Kundrra for his behaviour against Tejasswi Prakash

In Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 15, host Salman Khan will invite Kashmera Shah, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Vishal Singh, Rahul Mahajan, Debina Bonnerjee, Geeta Kapur and others as panelists who will talk about why Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishan Bhat, Umar Riaz, Abhijit Bichukale, Rakhi Sawant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Tejasswi Prakash and Rashami Desai are unworthy of being in the finale.

In a video shared on Colors TV’s Instagram handle, Kashmera Shah is seen slamming Karan for his behaviour towards Tejasswi. Kashmera is heard saying, “The way he misbehaves with Tajasswi Prakash. You don’t deserve to be in top 5.” When Divya Agarwal interrupts on behalf of Karan, Kashmera asks the latter that “If you are her boyfriend, why are you so against her?” The actor also said TejRan, as Tejasswi and Karan’s fans address them lovingly, will have no future outside the Bigg Boss house if the couple continues to behave a certain way.

Kashmera’s comments have come after Salman Khan told Tejasswi Prakash that she has not been a priority for Karan Kundrra or his friend Umar Riaz. As the video continues, we see Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal locking horns with Shamita Shetty. Divya commented on Shamita’s attitude and how her behaviour will never let her win. A hurt Shamita defends herself saying, “You were not even invited to this house.” Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale was also on the receiving end of criticism.

Meanwhile, in another video, Geeta Kapur expressed how she finds Umar Riaz very violent in nature. Salman says that since the beginning of the show, he has been asking the contestant to control his violent streak but he has failed. Salman announces that the audience has taken a decision on whether Umar deserves to remain in the show. As per sources, Umar is already evicted. Several celebrities and fans have expressed how it was an unfair eviction. On his Instagram account, Umar revisited his journey. He shared a video with a caption that read, “And at the end what matters most is how well you walk through the fire.”

Bigg Boss 15 airs on Colors TV.