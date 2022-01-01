Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan gets so angry at Shamita Shetty, he has to be bleeped out

Salman Khan hosted the legendary actor Dharmendra on Bigg Boss 15. The two not only recreated Sholay and Dabangg scenes, Dharmendra also spoke about the unfortunate incident when Salman was bitten by a non-poisonous snake ahead of his birthday recently. In a promo, Dharmendra recreated Sholay’s iconic tank scene. But before that, comedienne-host Bharti Singh walked onstage and confessed her love for the veteran actor. “Mujhe dekh kar khush hogaye na ki aapke farmhouse ka kaddu yaha kaise naach raha hai (Arent you happe seeing a vegetable from your farm dance on stage here),” Bharti said, referring to herself as Dharmendra’s “drum girl.” The conversation left Salman in splits.

Bharti, along with Dharmendra and Salman, met the contestants. She informed them that Salman was bitten by a snake, which left the contestants in shock. As soon as Bharti mentioned the snake, Dharmendra said, “Wo saanp nahi tha, wo sapni thi (It wasn’t a snake, it was a female snake).” Latter, Bharti joked that the Colors TV must have sent the snake to promote of Naagin season 5, which was announced by Ekta Kapoor on Bigg Boss 15.

Post the New Year’s celebrations, Salman got back to his usual hosting style and expressed his disappointment in the contestants. The actor told them that they have become experts in cancelling tasks. In another promo for the episode, the actor condemned the contestants for letting go of the opportunity to become finalists of the season. As he was talking, Abhijeet Bichukale yawned, which made the actor furious. Later, as he bashed the housemates, Shamita Shetty started arguing with him. An angry Salman exclaimed, “What the f*** Shamita!” He ordered Bigg Boss to open the main door of the house. An upset Shamita walked out of the living room. Will she walk out of the reality show? Well, the audience has to wait and watch the episode tonight.

Bigg Boss 15 is expected to have its finale in two weeks. Currently, Karan Kundrra, Rakhi Sawant, Abhijeet Bichukale, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz and Nishant Bhat are in the race for the winner’s title. The show airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm, while Salman Khan hosts the special Weekend Ka Vaar episodes on Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 pm onwards.