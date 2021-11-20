Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty to come back, Salman Khan announces top 5 to be selected in 24 hours

Bigg Boss 15’s upcoming weeks are going to be interesting for the viewers and difficult for the contestants. As per a source close to indianexpress.com, Shamita Shetty, who had left the show due to medical reasons, will come back to the show. The Mohabbatein actor has been suffering shoulder pain for the last few days.

However, this time she is not coming back alone. Apparently, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are entering this season as wildcards. They had been inside the Bigg Boss 15 house as guests during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Accompanying the two will be Abhijeet Bichukale, Bigg Boss Marathi contestant and politician from Satara, Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, a new promo of Bigg Boss 15 shows Salman Khan giving a shocking detail to the housemates. Salman will announce that in the next 48 hours, the housemates have to battle against each other to secure their place in the finale. The promo shows Salman announcing that only 5 contestants will reach finale while the rest of them will get eliminated.

Bigg Boss 15 is currently hosting Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal, Umar Riaz, Vishal Kotian, Nishant Bhat, Prateek Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Jay Bhanushali and Rajiv Adatia.

The show airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm, while the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes air on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.