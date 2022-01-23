Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan turns matchmaker for Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, watch the funny video

As Bigg Boss 15 is nearing its finale, Salman Khan had a gift for the lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. The actor-host gave Karan an opportunity to speak to Tejasswi’s parents. Earlier this week, the housemates had a chance to speak to their family members during a task. But unfortunately, Karan did not meet Tejasswi’s parents. He spoke to Tejasswi’s brother Prateek during the task, who had expressed his liking towards their relationship. Now, in the Sunday’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman made Karan speak to Tejasswi’s parents, who accepted their relationship.

In the video, shared on Colors TV’s Instagram, the host asked the parents ‘rishta pakka samjhe?’ to which Tejasswi’s mother happily replied with a yes. Karan also showcased his Marathi speaking skills to Tejasswi’s parents. As he asked Tejasswi’s father to sit over drinks after the show, Salman jokingly called him ‘bewda jamai.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Earlier this week, Karan’s parents called Tejasswi ‘the heart of the family,’ expressing their approval of the couple’s relationship. Karan had told Tejasswi that how his father had never used such a word for anyone else before. Karan and Tejasswi met on Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love with each other. The two have been inseparable throughout the show. Their relationship received immense love from their co-contestants and even the audience. The two are famously known as #TejRan among their fans. Currently, the two, along with Shamita Shetty, Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant, Pratik Sahejpal and others, are competing for the finale, which is scheduled to happen next weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Meanwhile, the Sunday’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar will also host singer Mika Singh and Iulia Vantur. Mika will make Salman learn some Punjabi dance moves. He will also speak to Rakhi Sawant. The two share a long history. In a promo shared on Instagram, Salman is seen pulling Rakhi and Mika’s leg over their kiss controversy, which happened years ago. In another video, we see Iulia Vantur performing her latest track, ‘Main Chala.’ The song features Salman with Pragya Jaiswal. Iulia welcomed Pragya on the stage. As Salman questioned her about Guru Randhawa, the actor invited the singer through Zoom call. Later, on Iulia’s request, Salman and Pragya will also be seen grooving to the track.