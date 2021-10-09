Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan lashes out at Pratik Sehajpal, says ‘You’re looking like a fool’

The much-anticipated, first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 15 is finally here. The episode that will go on air on Saturday evening is already creating waves amongst fans as Colors has released a promo that features an angry Salman Khan.

Yes, the superstar is seen slamming contestant Pratik Sehajpal, who has been the newsmaker in the Bigg Boss house throughout the week. Pratik found himself embroiled in several fights with other housemates, including one where during a task, he tried opening a latch of a bathroom while co-contestant Vidhi Pandya was inside.

While Pratik apologised to Vidhi for his action, rest of the housemates raised their voice against him, which resulted into a war of words among them and when someone asked Pratik if had done the same thing given his mother or sister were inside the bathroom, the actor replied, “Yes.”

The issue will be raised during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the promo suggests. Blasting Pratik Sehajpal for his behaviour, Salman Khan is seen telling him, “Pratik, you are looking like a fool. If someone says even if my mother or sister were in the washroom and I would have still done it for the game, so game is above mother and sister? Had Vidhi wanted, she would have thrashed you.”

The actor even went on to threaten Pratik, hinting that he wouldn’t have tolerated it if it were his sister in place of Vidhi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Besides scolding the housemates, which has now become a routine for Salman every Bigg Boss season, the superstar will be seen welcoming internet sensation, Sri Lankan singer Yohani, whose song “MagaHithe” has gone viral on Instagram. Yohani will not only perform the track but will also be seen teaching Salman the lyrics.

Another special guest would be Bigg Boss 14 finalist, Rakhi Sawant, who has been one of the most entertaining contestants across seasons. Rakhi will be seen interacting with Salman and the contestants and will also make some of the men in the house dance.