Angry Salman Khan calls Pratik Sehajpal a bully, tells off Jay Bhanushali: ‘You will be begging to leave Bigg Boss 15’

Bigg Boss 15’s Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan episode will see the actor losing his cool at the behaviour of the contestants. He will be seen in his most aggressive avatar in the season so far. But why? It seems like Pratik Sehajpal has irked Salman. Pratik has been seen annoying wildcard contestant Rajiv Adatia ever since he has entered Bigg Boss house. The audience has witnessed the two in multiple verbal spats. Now, during the Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss 15, Salman will call out Pratik for being a bully and crossing the line.

In fact, Salman threatened Pratik saying that if he starts bullying the contestant, he would soon be begging to leave the show.

In a video shared on Colors TV’s social media handles, an angry Salman is heard saying, “Is this comedy? To make a joke of someone? I won’t cross that line – what did you mean by what you said to Rajiv? He (Rajiv) said ‘do not cross the line,’ which means you are crossing the line. You are a f*****g bully. You do not know the line. Who gave you the right to go below the belt? Should I make jokes on you? You will cry in two seconds. You would have begged to get evicted from the house.” Pratik tries to explain himself but in vain. Something similar will happen to Jay Bhanushali as well. Salman, in conversation with Jay, will talk about how the contestant’s contribution is absolute zero even if he is making noise in the house. Salman told Jay that he has not been able to judge the game but speaks up for things that are pointless.

“You came first in the house and till now, you have not been able to understand the game. You just make noise but there is no valid reasoning to it. It doesn’t matter if you stay or leave,” he said. Salman sure seem disappointed with Pratik and Jay. In the same episode, Salman will comment on Umar Riaz’s aggressive nature. During a task, Umar will express his views on how Pratik doesn’t deserve to be on the show. Umar’s point of view irks Pratik and their verbal spat soon turns into a physical violence. Salman will address the same incident and request housemates to not force him to get negative on the show.

Meanwhile, the show is hosting Shamita Shetty, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Neha Bhasin, Simba Nagpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Prateik and Umar Riaz as the contestants. Raqesh Bapat exited the show due to medical reasons, while Afsana Khan was evicted.