Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan tells Karan Kundrra to ‘be a man’, bashes him for not supporting girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 15 contestants will face a hot-headed Salman Khan in today’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. In a promo shared by Colors TV on social media, Salman is seen bashing Karan Kundrra for his behaviour towards his co-contestant and girlfriend, Tejasswi Prakash. “Are you living in a bubble?” Salman asked Tejasswi, who said that nobody supports her in the house.

Salman told her that she should be upset only with Karan, as he himself takes no stand for her. “Karan, you have asked Tejasswi several times to apologise to Umar. What the f***? Has Umar ever come to you and said, ‘Let’s play for Tejasswi today’? Why do you not understand that Umar has not been supporting Tejasswi for a long time, and that’s not hidden from you? Is this your personality? Can you not take a stand for your loved ones?” Salman questioned Karan. He said that Tejasswi isn’t Karan’s priority. “Take a f***ing stand. Be a man!” Salman yelled at him as Tejasswi Prakash broke down in tears.

In another video, Abhijit Bichukale faced the consequences of his actions. Earlier this week, Abhijit lost his cool during a task. He also used abusive language against Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Salman condemned his behaviour and asked Abhijit if he would have been fine if his family was being abused in the same manner by someone else.

“You will become Prime Minister?” mocked Salman and warned Abhijit that if he repeats his actions, the actor will enter the house and throw him out of the show. When Abhijit asked for permission to respond, the host interrupted, “If you will speak, I will come inside and hit you.” A riled-up Abhijit stormed out of the living room. “To hell with the show. Open the main door,” he said, demanding a voluntary exit.

Nia Sharma will also enter the house as a guest, and will organise a task for the housemates. During the task, Tejasswi Prakash became the soft target. Shamita Shetty said that Tejasswi tends to spit venom during tasks and is extremely insecure. She also accused her of taking advantage of her relationship in the house.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode will air today on Colors TV from 9:30 pm onwards.