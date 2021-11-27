Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan gets furious at everyone, says no one has winner qualities

Even after weeks of Bigg Boss 15, the show and its contestants are unable to create a buzz among the audience. The makers are sure trying hard to grab eyeballs, and last week’s shocking eviction and wildcard entries are proof. Last week, Bigg Boss 15 witnessed three evictions. Vishaal Kotiaan, Jay Bhanushali and Neha Bhasin were evicted from the game. On the other hand, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee along with Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh entered the show as the wildcards. Interestingly, this is the first time the world saw Rakhi’s husband. The actor had mentioned him several times in the previous season of Bigg Boss.

In a promo, Salman Khan himself admitted that so far, none of the contestants are showing any winner qualities. A video on Colors TV’s social media handles shows Salman slamming the BB15 contestants. He is heard saying, “To wake you up, we had to call contestants of previous seasons. Karan, it feels you have come on a vacation. What has happened to you? I cannot see even one winner here. Everyone is coming off as a fake personality.” When Tejasswi interrupts Salman saying that no one among the contestants is such a big actor to lie for so long, the actor stops her.

Salman said the contestants are too “clueless” and the level of the season is too low. “You guys do not stand a chance,” Salman concludes.

The episode also sees Devoleena attacking Shamita Shetty for being fake. She calls Shamita two-faced, which leaves the actor in tears. Devoleena says Shamita is too scared of being judged by the audience. Meanwhile, Rakhi’s husband Ritesh leaves the contestants in splits. In a video, he is seen admitting his liking for Shamita. As Ritesh leaves Shamita in shock, Salman says, “You are not in Big Brother, you are in Bigg Boss.”

Devoleena, Rashami Desai, Rakhi and Ritesh are currently the VIP members, while Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty are non-VIP members.

The show airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm, while on Saturday and Sunday, the Salman Khan hosted episodes air at 9:30 pm.