Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Alia Bhatt sings birthday song for Salman Khan, performs ‘Naatu Naatu’ hook step with Ram Charan, Jr NTR

In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, the contestants will celebrate Christmas as well as host Salman Khan’s birthday. Salman turns 56 on December 27. On the occasion, Salman will also host special guests. Alia Bhatt will appear on the show with RRR co-stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan, as well as their director, SS Rajamouli.

In a promo shared on Colors’ Instagram account, Alia sang the birthday song for Salman. Soon, her RRR co-stars joined her on the stage and cut a birthday cake with Salman. The contestants also joined in the celebrations and performed on Salman’s popular tracks.

The fun didn’t end there. Salman taught the Dabangg hook step to the RRR team, while he performed the ‘Naatu Naatu’ hook step with Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The promo also showed Rajamouli and Alia attempting the hook step of the popular song. Salman also learned a Telugu line from Alia.

However, this doesn’t mean the Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be all fun and games. Salman also slammed the contestants for their behaviour over the week. In another promo, Salman asked Shamita who she feels shouldn’t be in the BB house. Shamita named Rakhi Sawant. Soon, Salman slammed Shamita for pushing Rakhi during a task. In an episode this week, a hurt Rakhi was seen crying and complaining about it, while Shamita kept defending her actions.

Salman also questioned Karan Kundrra for his behaviour against Tejasswi Prakash, after the two were involved in a disagreement. Rakhi and Devoleena Bhattacharjee took Tejasswi’s side and said Karan was insecure about her becoming the first finalist of the season. The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes will air on Colors TV at 9:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday.