Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Twitterati stands with Pratik Sehajpal after Salman Khan lashes out at him

Bigg Boss 15 witnessed its first ever Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, and it was everything the viewers expected. During the major portion of the show, Salman was seen lashing out at Pratik Sehajpal for his unnecessary aggression during the first week of the reality show. Pratik had displayed physical strength and was also seen damaging Bigg Boss property in anger. He unscrewed a washroom’s door knowing that his co-contestant Vidhi Pandya was taking a shower. While Pratik tried to explain his actions, Salman condemned his move, clarifying that none of the housemates or the audience think his intention was wrong but warned him for his actions in the future. Salman also called out Nishant Bhat for not taking the right stand.

Salman’s comment for Pratik, however, did not go down well with Pratik’s fans. Right after the episode aired on television, ‘Stay Strong Pratik’ started trending on Twitter. Many of his fans stood for him and commented against Salman, calling the actor biased and mean. “Can’t Stop crying aftr watching this..was holding back bt..Hw @realsehajpal held back his tears in that entire shoot..It’s al jst hitting me in dis moment. I knw #PratikFam only can feel..M soo Proud,He is a rockstar..A fighter, warrior..So strong n brave,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

Another tweet mentioned, “Feel so bad for @realsehajpal after watching today’s episode. Too much cornering! He really didn’t deserve this.” Another user wrote, “How can a host abuse a contestant? It is just next level disgusting! Pratik Sehajpal my heart is with u.”

During the episode, Salman commented on Pratik’s career and his “growth” after Bigg Boss. In conversation with Jay Bhanushali and Karan Kundrra, Salman said that while they have to go out of the house and do their work, Pratik will be doing another reality show. Gauahar Khan, an ex-Bigg Boss contestant, stood in favour of Pratik too.

“Galti sabse hoti hai , but to write off one’s career n state that he will only hop from one reality show to other can be very discouraging for someone young…yes pratik is aggressive In his game plan but i truly hope gets better at his behaviour,” Gauahar’s tweet read. On the other hand, Hiten Tejwani agreed with Salman’s comment. He wrote, “No show is bigger than Family, especially Mother and Sister! #PratikSehejpal Grow Up!”

Pratik also received support from his Bigg Boss OTT connection Neha Bhasin. “As a friend, my heart goes out to Pratik. He is all heart person. I hope he watches his steps and focuses on his dream trophy. On Bigg Boss often narratives are convoluted. And its easy to fall prey to them. I hope he tones down his aggression and displays all his emotions and not burns out. Game lambi hai. Dimaag aur dil dono ko sambhal ke chalo.”

Simba Nagpal, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Umar Riaz, Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht, Vishal Kotian, Afsana Khan, Akasa Singh, Jay Bhanushali, Miesha Iyer, Sahil Shroff and Ishaan Sehgal are nominated for eviction.

Salman will announce the name of evicted contestant in Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode.