Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Karan Kundrra to confess his feelings for Tejasswi Prakash?

Bigg Boss 15 might be about fights and controversies, but over the weeks, the audience has also been witnessing romance brewing between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. In Sunday’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, it seems Karan will confess his feelings for Tejasswi. In a video clip shared on Bigg Boss’ Instagram handle, Badshah, who will enter the house as a guest, will assign a task to the housemates. During the task, Karan will be handed a gift that will have a heart pillow in it.

A letter in the gift asks Karan to hand over the gift to someone who has won his heart in the house. Soon, we see a blushing Tejasswi. Karan says he found Tejasswi cute and admits that he has been hiding his feelings for three weeks. However, it’s not all rosy in the house as soon Nishant Bhat gifts a mirror to Karan. Nishant warns Karan that his game is pretty clear. In response to Nishant, Karan says he doesn’t give a damn and warns Nishant to be careful.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

As the task continues, Pratik Sehajpal gives a showpiece to Ieshaan, calling him someone with no opinion. Meisha Iyer gives a perfume to Pratik and calls him a ‘stinky personality’. Soon, Ieshaan loses his cool and throws the showpiece at Pratik. Their argument turns into a fight, which leaves Badshah in shock.

This week, Akasa Singh, Vishal Kotian and Simba Nagpal are nominated for eviction. Salman Khan on Sunday will announce the name of the evicted contestant.

On weekends, Bigg Boss 15 will air on Colors TV from 9:30 pm onwards.