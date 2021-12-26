Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Karan Kundrra goes down on his knees for Tejasswi Prakash, Salman Khan grooves with Shahid Kapoor

After hosting the team of RRR, Salman Khan will welcome Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur on Bigg Boss 15. While Nora and Guru will promote their latest track ‘Dance Meri Rani,’ Shahid and Mrunal will speak about their upcoming film Jersey on the reality show. Salman will perform the ‘Agal Bagal’ step with Shahid. He will also attempt the ‘Dance Meri Rani’ hook step with Nora.

Promo videos for the episode showed him asking contestants to perform for Shahid. They also participated in a Jersey task. During the task, the contestants were asked to name the the least-deserving people in the house. Shamita Shetty, who is one of the contestants on the show, took Rakhi Sawant’s name. Later, Salman asked them to participate in a task titled ‘Dhoondling.’

In the task, the contestants answered questions from fans. Rakhi answered if she is controlled by someone in the house. While she disagreed, Karan Kundrra said that Rakhi is guided by Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Rakhi also made fun of Shamita during the ‘Dhoondling’ task. A hurt Shamita walked out of the house, leaving Salman surprised.

Amid all this, Nora and Guru entered the house to spread Christmas cheer. They came bearing gifts. In the presence of the guests and the other contestants, Karan opened up about his feelings for Tejasswi Prakash and talked about how she has changed him. Karan told Tejasswi that she has woken him up to several things about himself in these 12 weeks. He went down on his knees with a rose. Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal read out a letter they had written for each other. After reading it, the two hugged it out.

It seems like Weekend Ka Vaar will end on a happy note. But will there be an eviction? We will have to wait and watch. The episode will air on Colors TV tonight at 9:30 pm.