Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Hina Khan brings pain, Salman Khan scolds Jay Bhanushali, watch

Actor Hina Khan, who became the talk of the town during her stint on Bigg Boss 11, is now a guest on this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 15. Going by the promos of the show, Hina is ready to stir up some entertainment and some pain for the contestants.

In one of the promos, Hina poses a question to Jay Bhanushali and Karan Kundrra as a part of a game where if the answer is ‘yes’, the boys will have to get waxed. Jay screams in pain, while Hina cannot stop laughing. Hina asks Karan Kundrra, “Does Shamita Shetty miss Raqesh Bapat?” Karan frantically tells her, “Do it twice.”

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat became close after they were participants on Bigg Boss OTT, which concluded just before the main show began.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

However that’s not all, the promos featured some ‘hot’ dances by Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer. And some hilarious moves shared between Karan Kundrra and Nishant Bhat.

This is all fun and games, but things might get rather serious and twisted. In one of the promos, Salman asks Jay Bhanushali, “Why did you take such an image-saving stand for the Bigg Boss money?” Jay explains that he has never played a money game before, and Salman tells him that he has met his downfall.

On the other hand, Karan Kundrra appears to be getting emotional about Pratik Sehajpal, and it remains to be seen what exactly affected him so much.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Over the past few days, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s fondness for each other has added some intrigue in the episodes.

Bigg Boss airs on Colors TV, 9:30 pm.