Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Kotian strikes deal with Shamita Shetty against Karan Kundrra, netizen hail him as the real ‘mastermind’

It’s not even two weeks since Bigg Boss 15 and contestants have already started playing mind games with each other. After Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhanushali had a tiff when the latter abused Pratik Sehajpal, fans were in for a shock last night as Karan and Vishal Kotian locked horns. Since the start of the show, the two actors have been on the same team and have performed well together. However, as they were put in different teams and pitted against each other, Vishal went ahead to strike a deal with the sanchalak Shamita Shetty to bring down Kundrra in the task.

Karan, who has been called the mastermind this season, was in for a shock to realise his friends were against him. While he and his teammates tried hard to gain an entry in the house, Shamita is backing Vishal. As per the latest promo, the contestants will also get into a violent dangal, attacking each other to win the task.

Fans have been divided over his move as they felt Vishal should have been honest towards Karan. However, given the format of the game, many former Bigg Boss contestants have hailed Vishal as the new mastermind.

Season 8 winner Gautam Gulati in a tweet, called him a ‘solid entertainer’. While Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote that she likes Vishal’s sense of humour, and finds him ‘quite entertaining’. Bigg Boss 13’s Shefali Bagga on the other hand shared how she initially thought Karan to be the mastermind but Vishal outplayed him. ” Laga tha #KaranKundrra hai but #VishalKotian mastermind nikla. But still I feel Karan is playing a neat and clean game. Vishal is using all saam daam dand bhed #BiggBoss15,” she wrote.

Laga tha #KaranKundrra hai but #VishalKotian mastermind nikla. But still I feel Karan is playing a neat and clean game. Vishal is using all saam daam dand bhed #BiggBoss15 — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) October 14, 2021

However, Kamya Punjabi criticised Vishal and also cheered for Karan Kundrra, hoping that he will soon strike back. In a series of tweets, she mentioned, “When u know the winner of the task before it’s even started, don’t u think it becomes boring? Mazza toh tab aata jab end tak competition chalta… what a waste of such a superb task @ColorsTV #BiggBoss15.” She also criticised Shamita for joining hands with a particular group, even when she was the sanchalak. “Game meh Kisika saath dena alag baat hai par sanchalan unfair karna is a big put offf baakiyon ki mehnat mat waste karo pls,” Kamya wrote.

“Tere Baap ne abhi tak dimaag lagana shuru nahi kiya tha “ oyeeeee whistle whistle yeh aayi hero waali line kundraaaaaaaa @kkundrra @ColorsTV #BiggBoss15 — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 14, 2021

This weekend, one among Vishal Kotian, Donal Bisht, Afsana Khan, Vidhi Pandya, Akasa Singh and Ieshaan Sehgaal will be eliminated by host Salman Khan from Bigg Boss 15.