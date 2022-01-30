Bigg Boss 15 top moments: Umar Riaz’s exit to Karan Kundrra-Pratik Sehajpal’s violent fights

The fifteenth season of Bigg Boss hardly managed to hog any limelight. It was probably one of the dullest seasons in the show’s history, which is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Though the makers tried hard to get the season going, it failed to crate a buzz. Now that Bigg Boss 15 is near its grand finale, we dig out the few moments from the show that had the fans tuning in.

Umar Riaz’s exit

Umar Riaz entered Bigg Boss 15 house on its premiere night. (Photo: Twitter/Colors TV) Umar Riaz entered Bigg Boss 15 house on its premiere night. (Photo: Twitter/Colors TV)

Umar Riaz, who was going strong in the show, had to leave because he got into a brawl with fellow contestant Pratik Sehajpal. His exit from the show was deemed unfair as fans said Umar was not the only contestant who broke the rule of not getting into physical fights on the show. Before him, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal and Simba Nagpal had gotten into fist fights too. Umar’s brother Asim Riaz appreciated his brother’s journey on the show upon his exit and called his eviction unjust.

TejRan love story

Every season, there has to be a love story that adds a pinch of romance to an otherwise loud show. This time, it was Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship. The couple shared a bitter-sweet relationship. While they were seen getting lovey-dovey at moments, they also often fought with each other during the weekly tasks. Initially, Karan was possessive about Tejasswi talking to the male contestants in the house. Later, Tejwasswi thought Shamita is getting closer to her ‘boyfriend’. However, after a rough patch, their relationship got the approval of their respective families in the ‘Family week’.

Karan Kundrra-Pratik Sehajpal’s fight

When they entered the house, Pratik Sehajpal treated Karan Kundrra with respect as he was his mentor on another reality show, Love School. But eventually, this ‘guru-shishya’ jodi hit rock bottom. The two got into many brawls with both of them calling each other names and hitting each other. At one instant when Karan hit Nishant Bhat, Pratik even told Karan, “‘Main sar phaad ke jaunga aapka”. Karan too held Pratik from his neck and threw him on the ground. The two often charged against each other but neither of them faced the consequences of their actions.

Tejasswi Prakash rivalry with Shamita Shetty

The two contenders for the winner’s trophy, Tejasswi and Shamita, could barely get along throughout the show. While Shamita found Tejwasswi immature and disrespectful, the latter often thought Shamita is interested in getting closer to her love interest Karan Kundrra. During a task, Tejasswi age-shamed Shamita by calling her ‘aunty’ and invited the ire of many on social media including Bipasha Basu and Gauahar Khan. Tejasswi also got furious at Shamita when she downgraded her from the ‘VIP’ status. Shamita called ‘insecure and jealous’ when Tejasswi said Shamita is dying to be friends with Karan.

End of Rashami Desai-Devoleena Bhattacharjee friendship

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai, who were thick friends before entering the show, are now at loggerheads. During a task, Rashami called Devoleena “an opportunist” and the latter said Rashami only likes those who are ready to dance on her tunes. Devoleena also said she is determined about not giving a second chance to their friendship as she is ‘deeply hurt’ by how Rashami behaved. The two didn’t shy from calling each other names and even brought each other’s past on the show. Devoleena mentioned Rashami’s fights with late actor Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13. She said she lost many friends only because of Rashami.

Lastly, how can we not talk about Rakhi Sawant, who has become a regular on Bigg Boss every time the existing contestants fail to add the much-needed masala to the show. This time, Rakhi didn’t come alone. She was joined by her husband Ritesh. Post their exits, both of them said they are not married legally. Rakhi said they took the wedding vows in a hotel room behind closed doors, “There is no proof. There was no function.”