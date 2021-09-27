Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Afsana Khan are confirmed contestants, watch promo

Bigg Boss 15 is just a few days, and speculation around its final list of contestants is at an all-time high. Days after announcing that Umar Riaz, the brother of Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz, and actor-model Donal Bisht will be Bigg Boss 15 contestants, Colors TV has tweeted a video revealing more names. The promo features Indian television stars Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, actor Simba Nagpal and singer Afsana Khan.

The clip shows the four contestants carrying their luggage and entering a jungle, giving a sneak peek into the jungle theme of the season. Even though their faces aren’t fully revealed, there are enough shots of their features to confirm their identity.

Bigg Boss 15 will begin airing on Colors TV from October 2. Superstar Salman Khan returned to India on Sunday for the show’s launch. The actor had been shooting in Russia for Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.

Bigg Boss 15 comes almost two weeks after Bigg Boss OTT season one finale. Divya Aggarwal was adjudged the winner while Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat were the runners-up. As Bigg Boss OTT finalists were supposed to enter Bigg Boss 15, Shamita and Nishant will be seen on the show competing with the rest of the contestants.

Also, by opting out of the winner’s race for Bigg Boss OTT and choosing Ticket to Bigg Boss 15, Pratik Sehajpal has also ensured a place for himself in the upcoming edition of Bigg Boss.