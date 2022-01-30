Bigg Boss 15 winner is Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal a close second: Indian Express audience poll

The grand Bigg Boss 15 finale is almost here. The season, which has aired for over almost four months, with Salman Khan as host, sees the finalists, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat fighting for the coveted trophy. Meanwhile, Rashami Desai was voted out on Saturday night. While the new Bigg Boss winner will be announced by Salman Khan in tonight’s episode, indianexpress.com’s poll suggests that Tejasswi is the clear audience favourite to win the trophy.

According to the poll, Tejasswi has received 30.84 per cent of the votes, with Pratik trailing behind with 25.4 per cent. Shamita Shetty has earned 20.45 per cent votes, while Karan Kundrra has received 18.59 per cent. Nishant has received only 4.69 per cent of the votes, while Rashami received 0 per cent.

Tejasswi has had a strong support base in Bigg Boss 15, owing to her bubbly and perky traits, and her brewing romance with Karan Kundrra has earned much love from fans as well. Tejasswi has had quite the tough journey on the show, including fights with Karan, and pitchforked battles with Shamita.

As the reality show draws to a close, there has been much excitement in the finale episodes, as Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi have gotten into a verbal battle. In the previous episode, Shamita got to meet Sunanda and Raqesh Bapat. When Salman asked him to say something, Raqesh cheered Shamita on and asked Tejasswi if he should introduce himself as Shamita’s boyfriend. “Why were you so insecure? Do I need to say? It looked so bad, I felt so bad watching Shamita crying, I wanted to break the TV. It is not something you could create an issue about,” he said, referring to Shamita and Tejasswi’s fight.

Tejasswi said she knows about his bond with Shamita. “I am very confident about me and Karan as well. But it was action-reaction and I never waited to speak my heart out. I also discussed the same with Shamita. The three of us should be friends, I need not step out for you two to talk to each other.” Karan also explained that Tejasswi never doubted Shamita’s love for Raqesh, adding that she was in fact joking.