Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash gets upset as Salman Khan teases Karan Kundrra-Shamita Shetty, watch

As per promos shared by Colors TV, Bigg Boss 15’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode is going to be an exciting affair. As host Salman Khan joins the contestants to grill them, he will be also seen indulging in some fun banter with Shamita Shetty and Karan Kundrra. While the other housemates would be seen laughing at his jokes, Karan’s girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash will get upset and say she doesn’t want to be part of this ‘bulls**t’.

Fans of the show would know that Rakhi Sawant has in recent times started teasing Karan and Shamita for having feelings for each other. She also questioned why Tejasswi is still with him given that Karan clearly likes Shamita. Now Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode will take the joke further and agree with Rakhi that the two often share secret glances at each other. He will also accept that they even blush when teased with each other’s names.

As Rakhi will continue with her teasing, Salman will say that Shamita and Karan should get married so that both sisters will have the same surname — Kundrra. He was referring to Shilpa Shetty being married to Raj Kundra. The comment will leave Shamita and Karan both red in the face. And this is when Tejasswi will lose her mind and say why does everyone want something to happen between Shamita and Karan. When Salman will reply that it’s a fact that they have unmissable chemistry, she will turn her wrath towards Shamita.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

“Why are you blushing when being teased with someone else’s boyfriend?” she will question Shamita. As the Mohabbatein actor will look at her in disgust, Tejasswi will further shoot back, “If this is a fact, I don’t want to be part of this bulls**t’.” While conversing with the journalists who will be on the show, she will further say that Karan doesn’t make her feel secure in the relationship leading her to feel doubtful about them.

Apart from all this drama, Tejran will also face another major setback. Every season, an astrologer is summoned before the finale, who predicts the future of the top contestants. As per the precap shown by the channel, the astrologer entering Bigg Boss 15 house will warn Karan Kundrra that after two failed relationships, the third one also looks dicey. He will say that marriage is not in the cards, and the issue will happen from the girl’s side, referring to Tejasswi Prakash.