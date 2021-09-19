Bigg Boss 15 teaser: Makers share BTS video, Salman Khan promises ‘bigger, crazier’ season

Salman Khan and the makers of Bigg Boss are all set to take their audience on a unique experience with the show’s upcoming season. All we know so far is that this time the contestants will have to stay in a jungle before they enter the Bigg Boss house. The participants will have to struggle and fight for every comfort, which is a first in the history of the reality show. On Sunday, the makers shared a BTS video in which the audience is taken behind the shoot of the promos. The video ends with Salman promising a “crazier” and a “bigger” season.

While the list of confirmed contestants is yet to be announced, Bigg Boss OTT contestant Pratik Sehajpal has become the first confirmed housemate of Bigg Boss 15. During the finale of Bigg Boss OTT, Karan Johar offered the housemates a chance to pick up a briefcase, which had the opportunity to get a straight entry into Bigg Boss 15 house. Pratik picked up the briefcase and confirmed his place in the Salman Khan show.

When asked about his decision to quit the Bigg Boss OTT winner race and pick up the briefcase, Pratik told Karan Johar that somewhere he knew subconsciously that it is his “right decision.” He later explained that he participated in Bigg Boss OTT to become a part of Bigg Boss 15.

“My aim was to come to Bigg Boss 15,” he told Karan Johar. While he walked out, Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner of the show. She took away a whopping amount of Rs 25 lakh and a gorgeous trophy. Nishant Bhat, on the other hand, was the first runner up. Shamita Shetty was the third runner-up of the first ever OTT version of the Bigg Boss show.

Bigg Boss 15 will start from October 2. The grand premiere episode will air at 9:30 pm on Colors TV. Monday to Friday, the reality show will air at 10:30 pm.