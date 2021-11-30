Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty cheers for sister Shamita, revolt is brewing inside the house

After the entry of wild cards aka VIP members, Bigg Boss 15 has finally got its mojo back. And now in the upcoming episodes, fans are in for some drama as the contestants are ready to revolt against the new rules. From refusing to abide by their orders or even cook for new entrants, contestants have planned to boycott the VIP members completely.

In the latest promo shared by the channel, Tejasswi Prakash is seen stealing food from the VIP room. Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty are also seen discussing how they will do everything to irritate the VIP members. Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal too take on Rashami Desai as they fight over kitchen duties.

As previously seen, contestants haven’t taken the entry of VIP members kindly. They too, on their part, have tried to dominate the contestants by using their powers. While Rakhi Sawant and husband Ritesh have been trying to get contestants to do everything as per their diktats, new entrant Abhijeet Bichukale even demanded Umar Riaz’s bed. With this revolt in place, things are only going to get dramatic in the show.

While it’s all drama on-screen, Shamita Shetty has found a cheerleader in elder sister Shilpa Shetty. Appreciating her, Shilpa posted a long note on Instagram and said how her younger sister is not ‘arrogant’ as interpreted by many. In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, while baring her heart in front of guest Neha Dhupia, the Mohabbatein actor had opened up about her rollercoaster journey on the show. She shared how she had her lows but this house always makes you stronger. Shamita also opened up about how she plays with her heart and keeps her relationship as a priority.

Calling her a ‘brave soul, a fighter’, the India’s Got Talent judge wrote, “It’s sad to see how some are misinterpreting Shamita’s behaviour as arrogant because “they think” she’s privileged or is fake, and she doesn’t have an opinion (sometimes too opinionated actually), or doesn’t use her head only heart, which is absolutely untrue/rubbish! I say this without any bias and not just as a sister, but as a BIGG BOSS viewer too.”

She feels Shamita is being attacked for having a heart and being emotional. She added that this side of hers is being ‘viewed as privileged by some, but IF she was, she wouldn’t be in this show trying to carve a niche for herself professionally.’

Stating that she can vouch for Shamita being real on the game, Shilpa Shetty further added, “Don’t know about these so called ‘games’ and ‘strategies’; all I know is everyone is different and she reacts the way she’s conditioned. We were not born into wealth, both of us have struggled and worked our way up, uphold our middle class values, dignity being of paramount importance… that’s the upbringing. Whether she wins this game or not, this has got to be said, “NO GAME IN LIFE OR ON TV CAN BE AT THE COST OF LOSING ONE’S DIGNITY“. She shows that in her GAME, she’s shown grace under fire and my heart swells with pride as a sister.”

The Hungama 2 actor also wrote that while the show will come to an end, memories remain, and she will remember her sister as a tigress, and ‘someone who has left her mark on millions of hearts with her ‘Honesty, Dignity, Integrity, and Class.’ Calling her ‘Tunki’ a queen of hearts, Shilpa further asked fans to support her and ended the note by saying how much she misses her.