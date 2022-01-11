Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty says ‘heart attack mat de’ as Neha Bhasin tells her Raqesh Bapat has ‘a new girlfriend’

Shamita Shetty wasn’t too pleased after learning that Bigg Boss 15 has been extended by two weeks. But she got a shot of energy when her friend Neha Bhasin paid her a visit. Shamita remains one of the favourites to win the show, but seemed to be uninterested in competing in a recent episode, when host Salman Khan annouced that the ongoing season is getting a two-week extension.

Shamita was in a better mood when she joked around with Neha, whom she bonded with during their stint on Bigg Boss OTT last year. It was also during that show that Shamita and her co-contestant, actor Raqesh Bapat, hit it off and started dating.

Neha joked in her chat with Shamita that Raqesh had got himself a ‘new girlfriend’ while she’s been on Bigg Boss, which nearly sent Shamita into a panic. “Kya! Mere ko heartattack mat de (What! Don’t give me a heart attack),” she said, after Neha told her, “Raqa aapko yaad kar raha hai lekin usne nayi girlfriend bana li hai (Raqesh was thinking about you, but he’s made a new girlfriend).”

So jealous u got to speak to her @NehaBhasinTeam . Your love , friendship and support means so much to @ShamitaShetty and us ♥️🤗🧿 #ShamitasTribe #ShamitaForTheWin #ShamitalsTheBoss https://t.co/TFBld78g94 — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) January 10, 2022

A video of this back-and-forth was shared on Twitter by Shamita’s sister, actor Shilpa Shetty, who wrote that she was ‘jealous’ of Neha for having gotten the opportunity to speak with Shamita. “So jealous u got to speak to her @NehaBhasinTeam. Your love, friendship and support means so much to

@ShamitaShetty and us,” Shilpa wrote. She added the hashtags, “ShamitasTribe #ShamitaForTheWin #ShamitalsTheBoss.”

Shamita also drew support from Raqesh, who congratulated her on being crowed the new captain of the house recently.