Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty faints after physical fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Karan Kundrra rushes to help her. Watch

Take the fights away from Bigg Boss and the show will perhaps lose its USP. However, there are moments when these face-offs go too far. On an upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, one such instance happened when a fight between Shamita Shetty and Devoleena Bhattacharjee ended with the former losing consciousness.

In the new Bigg Boss 15 episode, housemates are seen segregated as VIP and non-VIP contestants. The VIP members will be seen fighting it out to save the prize money. However, what catches attention of the viewers in this video is when Shamita mocks Devoleena and says, “Where is your brain my darling, in your a**”. At this, Devoleena loses her cool and warns her to think before she speaks.

Shamita and Devoleena also get into a physical fight, but the housemates try to stop them from making a ruckus. While Nishant Bhat stops Devoleena, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi hold back Shamita Shetty. Devoleena is seen saying things like, “Teri shettygiri yahan par nikal doongi.” After hearing this, Shamita attacks her and then faints.

Karan Kundrra rushes Shamita to the medical room in the Bigg Boss house. Not only this, there is also a huge fight between the boys in the house.