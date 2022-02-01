Bigg Boss 15 second runner-up Karan Kundrra on changed relationship with Salman Khan: ‘Now we love him as a person’

As they stepped into the real world after four months, Bigg Boss 15 top contestants are basking in the love. Karan Kundrra, who ended as the second runner-up, was spotted by the paparazzi on Monday evening. Thanking his fans, the actor said that he has never experienced this kind of love. “Pehle kirdaar ke liye log pasand karte the (People loved me for my characters earlier). They would say I am a good actor. But now, they talk about me as a human. They tell me how they laughed and cried with me. Prince and Yuvika had told me about this experience but I am now realising how special it is,” he said.

Commenting on lady love Tejasswi Prakash’s win, he said that he is thankful to the country for voting for her. Karan even added that it’s not just her but fans gave him, Pratik Sehajpal and every other contestant a lot of love. He added, “It’s a tough journey and we are so happy that we got so much love. When you are inside you don’t realise what’s happening. The kindness and love people have showed, I am just so thankful and grateful.” He also seemed excited about fans trending “Tejran” on Twitter and said that Bigg Boss 15 had been the most beautiful experience of his life. “The days I spent there, especially with Teja, and also Nishant and Umar hold a very special place in my heart. It was definitely a life altering journey.”

Karan Kundrra called Salman Khan his ‘mentor’ and said that the contestants played their best game so that the host is not disappointed. “Yet, we would make mistakes and gaaliyan padhti thi (get scolding). However, he will always take a respectful route to explain things to us. It was really fun. Also, earlier we were fans of him as an actor but now we love him as a person. I am really happy.”

The media people even asked him if he would be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi, to which Karan said it’s really early to even think about. Given Tejasswi Prakash is set to start shooting for Naagin 6, he mentioned that he wanted to spend all his time with her. “Even our parents are here. Also, right now I am just trying to wrap my head around everything. I am just excited to see humans around me,” he laughed to share.