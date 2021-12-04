scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 04, 2021
Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan slams Karan Kundrra for getting physical with Pratik Sehajpal

Salman Khan warns Karan Kundrra to not get physical in the Bigg Boss house after he got into a fight with Pratik Sehajpal in a recent episode.

December 4, 2021 1:58:39 pm
Karan Kundrra- Salman Khan- Bigg Boss 15Salman Khan warns Karan Kundrra to stop getting into physical fights in the Bigg Boss 15 house. (Photo: Colors TV/Twitter)

Getting into a fight in the Bigg Boss house is seen as pretty normal but things took a turn on Bigg Boss 15 when contestants got into a physical fight with each other. After the debacle between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shamita Shetty, which led to Shamita fainting, Karan Kundrra got into a brawl with Pratik Sehajpal.

In the promo of the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman can be seen slamming Karan for getting into a fight and says “Karan beech mein aap ki akkal kahan ghaas charne jaati hai, aap ke paas jab shabd nahi hote hain tab aap haath pair chalane par aajate hain.. (when you don’t think, you get physical).”

Salman also reminds Karan that he has been warming him a lot and that he will need to stop physical fights as that is not the kind of violent “content” that the makers want to put out.

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss will see Raveena Tandon gracing the Weekend Ka Vaar stage. She will also play a few games with the contestants.

