Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan tells Karan Kundrra that he is making Tejasswi Prakash’s life ‘miserable’, asks contestants to choose between Rs 15 lakh and family

Bigg Boss 15 is all set to air its most emotional and difficult task of the season. Salman Khan in Sunday’s episode of the show will ask the housemates to choose between family and Rs 15 lakh, which will eventually add to the winning amount of the reality show. In a promo shared on Colors’ Twitter handle, Salman announces that in the task the housemates will get a chance to interact with their family members. However, if they choose to virtually meet their parents, they will have to forgo Rs 15 lakh.

As soon as Salman announces the task, the housemates get emotional. Rajiv Adatia is seen breaking down while Shamita Shetty expresses how she has been waiting to speak to her mother since a long time. Karan Kundrra is seen requesting Salman to not show his family’s message as that will weaken him. Karan also explains how his family has stood by him when everyone else walked out. Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal are also seen breaking down. Umar Riaz, who seemed to have chosen his family over money, got a message that his family is proud of him. A teary-eyed Umar is happy to know that for his family, he is already a winner.

ALSO READ | Rakhi Sawant fights with husband Ritesh on Bigg Boss 15, fans predict they will breakup soon

Salman Khan aaye Bigg Boss ke dwar. Laaya unho ne ek anokha avsar, kya contestants lenge 15 Lakh ya family ka saath?

Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 9.30pm only on #Colors.

Catch it before TV on @Vootselect.#BB15 #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/uxBU8aURjs — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) December 12, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will also be seen warning Karan and Tejasswi about their relationship. In a promo, Tejasswi is seen taking a dive into the pool. Addressing the sequence, Salman tells Karan that she felt emotionally disturbed. In the video shared on the channel’s social media handle, Salman questions Karan why he is so insecure about Tejasswi.

“Why there is so much of insecurity? You make her life miserable. You fell for her. She was not even interested. She supports you always but when have you supported her. You can make a bond with everyone but if she makes any sort of relationship with anyone she is wrong. Teju, listen to all this. This won’t even last for a month after you come out,” Salman tells the couple.

He is also seen slamming Umar Riaz for his behaviour. “You don’t have brains? You think the way you are behaving will make you a hero? No. Earn respect here,” Salman is heard saying. He also slammed Rajiv Adatia for not supporting Shamita and going against her in the show.

In today’s episode, Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana will grace the show to promote their latest release Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The episode will air on Colors TV from 9:30 pm onwards.