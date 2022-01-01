Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan calls Abhijeet Bichukule ‘sukhe hue Nana Patekar’, takes dig at Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh

The Bigg Boss Season 15 contestants rang in New Year with much fun and merriment. Host Salman Khan greeted everyone and even took playful digs at Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh, who has often been accused of misbehaving with her during his stint on the show. The episode saw appearances from Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Jannat Zubair, Anu Malik and Shekhar Ravjiani.

During her time on the stage, Jannat complimented Rakhi and was in awe for her personality, further wishing that she wins the season. Surprised by this, Salman said, “Rakhi sari duniya tumko compliment deti hai. Sirf wo hi hai ek Hitesh, kya naam hai uska Ritesh, jo aisa hai (Rakhi, the world compliments you. It’s only your husband Ritesh who doesn’t).” Responding to this, Rakhi said, “Sir main is baar jake usko rakhi baandh doongi (Sir, I’ll go and tie rakhi to him, this time).”

Apart from this, Salman Khan even took potshots at Abhijeet Bichukale, who has been the subject of discussion among Bigg Boss fans for his bizarre behaviour. While praising Siddharth for his dancing skills, Salman pointed at Abhijeet and hilariously added “Dance ka D, Music ka M aur Sangeet ka S bhi wo sukhe hue Nana Patekar ko nahi aata (That poor man’s Nana Patekar doesn’t know a thing about dance and music).” Everyone was left in splits after this comment. Salman took digs at Abhijeet several times, as the contestant was insistent that Shekhar hear his composition. Salman even joked that it’s good that Abhijeet sings on television, because then, at least the audience can change the channel.