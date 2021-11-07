scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 07, 2021
Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan reunites with Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Bhagyashree, watch adorable video

Salman Khan and Bhagyashree worked together in the 1989 film, Maine Pyar Kiya, which was a blockbuster.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 7, 2021 1:35:19 pm
Salman KhanSalman Khan reunited with Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Bhagyashree on Bigg Boss 15 (Photos: Instagram/ Colors, Rajshri Productions)

One of Salman Khan’s first co-stars, Bhagyashree, will feature in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15. Colors shared a teaser of their reunion on Instagram. The two actors worked together in the 1989 film, Maine Pyar Kiya, which was a blockbuster.

In the video shared on Instagram, Bhagyashree wore a pink saree while Salman appeared in a crisp suit. The clip sees Salman riding a bicycle around while the song Tum Ladki Ho from the 1989 film plays, and they sing along to it. Both of them hold hands while Salman cycles.

Also Read |Bhagyashree reveals she would love to reunite with Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Salman Khan: ‘It would create a lot of conversation’

Salman and Bhagyashree were still rather new when they starred in Maine Pyar Kiya. While it was Bhagyashree’s debut film, it was Salman’s first role as a lead actor. He had made his debut with the film, Biwi Ho To Aisi. Maine Pyar Kiya, which was the directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya, is the classic rich man-meets-poor girl story, where  Prem (Salman) and Suman (Bhagyashree) fall in love but have to overcome differences between their families. The film was loved by critics and the audience alike, and became the highest-grossing feature of the 1980s.

On Aap Ki Adalat, Salman had revealed that he did did not get any work for four or five months after Maine Pyaar Kiya released. “I thought I would not even get any work because Bhagyashree decided that she would get married and quit films,” the actor had said.

