Salman Khan puts down Asim Riaz while scolding Umar Riaz, Himanshi Khurana says ‘trying to create rift between brothers’

On Sunday, Salman Khan was in a mood to reprimand most contestants on Bigg Boss 15. After taking on Karan Kundrra for being ‘insecure’ with Tejasswi Prakash, he also pulled up Umar Riaz for his behaviour. And while he heaped harsh words on him, he even brought up his brother Asim Riaz in the conversation. He even went on to call him ‘baddimag’ (brainless) and advised Umar to not follow Asim’s footsteps.

Schooling him for his aggressive side, Salman told Umar, “Tum doctor ho, tum mein koi tameez nahi hai, dimaag nahi hai, sense nahi hai tum mein, kya yeh jahilpanti dikha rahe ho. Educated insaan ho yaar, level pe rahe. Mujhe pata hai ki tum ghar ke bahar aise nahi ho. Jaise tum behave kar rahe ho, kya kar kya rahe ho? Tumko lagta hai aisa karne se number badh jaenge? Ghatenge hi. Izzat kamao, shohrat automatically mil jaegi. (You are a doctor, don’t you have any manners? Why are you behaving in such an uncouth manner? You are an educated person, stay level-headed. I know you are not like this outside this Bigg Boss house, you are a good person. Do you think you will benefit with this behaviour? You can only lose. Earn some respect and fame will follow).”

He further compared him to Asim, who was the finalist of Bigg Boss 13. The host said, “You have this thing, you are damn good, really good guy. Asim baddimag tha, aisa hona chahiye. Dekho dono bhaiyo me farak. Ek season mein woh ladta tha jhagadta tha, aur isko dekho kitna suljha hua insaan hai yeh. Yeh nahi chahiye aapko? Ya aapko Asim ke footsteps pe jaana hai…cheekhna, chilana, poke karna (Asim was short-tempered. Do you want people to say that Asim fought on the show but his brother did not, or do you want them to say they are both the same? Who asked you to follow Asim’s footsteps?).”

Salman Khan further said that he has been warning him to not repeat Asim’s game this season. “Kab se samjha rahun mein tumko. Pata nahi tumko kisne samjha ke bheja hai. Agar tumko Asim ne samjha ke bheja hai toh katayi bhi nahi sunna uski baat. Ya chote bhai bade bhai ko sikhayenge… padhe likhe hue ho tum doctor ho (I have been trying to make you understand but I don’t know who has taught you how to behave in this house. If it is Asim, you should not listen to him. Will the younger brother teach the older one? You are educated and a doctor)?” he told Umar Riaz.

Fans have been quite upset with Salman for bringing up Umar’s profession time and again and for comparing him with his brother. Asim Riaz’s girlfriend Himanshi Khurana also stood up for him and called out the insult. Sharing a tweet, she said that the host is trying to create a rift between the brothers.

“This is wrong ..One person has done his job or apka show bb13 over ho gya ………stop dragging his name…… tab yahi Asim heman tha #weloveasimriaz. Aisa lag raha bhaiyo ke beech me rift create kar rahe,” she posted.

In the last week, Umar Riaz was seen getting into multiple fights with housemates. Be it standing up for his friend Rashami Desai or getting into an argument with Tejasswi Prakash, the doctor-actor’s behaviour didn’t seem to go down well with the host. However, fans tweeted in support of Umar, calling him a ‘one man army’.