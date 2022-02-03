Bigg Boss 15 runner-up Pratik Sehajpal: ‘The aim was never to defeat Karan Kundrra’

Bigg Boss 15 wrapped up last weekend but the buzz around the contestants seem to be never-ending. Pratik Sehajpal, who ended his journey as a runner-up, has become the nation’s favourite. On the reality show, he was pitched against Karan Kundrra, his mentor and even a judge on his previous show (Love School). On Bigg Boss 15, they had multiple fights and didn’t really share a great bond. Pratik’s fans have been lauding him as he managed to defeat the popular star but for him that was never the aim.

“I wasn’t on the show to defeat Karan Kundrra or rather anyone. I was there to win the show. Be it the trophy or love, I knew I will step out as a victorious man. The kind of messages I am getting on social media strengthens my belief that I did something well,” he shared in a chat with indianexpress.com.

Pratik Sehajpal’s good friend Nishant Bhat took the 10 lakh briefcase and walked out of the show. For him, that was never the option as he was on the show to win. Talking about Nishant and his bond, the model-actor said that he is thankful for the support, and answered the critics who felt he didn’t do the same for his friend. “He always took a stand for me. We had an agreement between us that while we will be there for each other, we are free to put across our points and support other causes too. When the VIPs entered, he went totally against me. The best part about my friendship with him is that even beyond all fights and arguments, we stuck together.”

Pratik shared that he, Nishant and Shamita, lovingly called PraNiSha by fans, were an undefeatable pack inside the house. “With her, I knew we were each other’s support but I never thought we would end up as such good friends. When I was upset during one of the Ticket to Finale tasks, I could see tears in her eyes as she consoled me. We genuinely held each other during the course of the show and that’s just beautiful. I am really thankful to Nishant and Shamita as they gave me so much love. This journey would have been incomplete without them.”

A lot of people believe that Pratik Sehajpal failed to lift the Bigg Boss 15 trophy because he stopped taking a stand for himself. Be it his fight with Karan or even Umar Riaz, where he was pushed, he never took the matter seriously. Sharing that while he is completely against violence, when it comes on him, he doesn’t know ‘how much is too much’.

“The house is a very difficult one and the challenge is to be able to control yourself. One has to express their emotions without getting physical. However, I also realise that sometimes it’s not possible. I never took it up with the makers or asked Bigg Boss to evict people who got violent with me. And it was only because I know how much it takes to be on the platform. I would never want to crush someone else’s dream. Everyone won their right to be on Bigg Boss and I would never want to be the one snatching that away,” he said.

Lastly addressing rumours of him dating Akasa Singh, Pratik Sehajpal smiled to share that they are ‘very good friends’. He added, “We cared for each other on the show. And it was all genuine. She is an amazing girl and if she had got a chance to stay longer, she would have done wonders. We are really great friends and I wish her all the best.”