Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai evicted from Salman Khan-hosted show

Rashami Desai is the latest contestant to get evicted from the finale race of Bigg Boss 15. The television star, popularly known for shows like Uttaran, Dil Se Dil Tak and Naagin 4, entered as a wild card and went on to become a finalist. Elimination of this Bigg Boss 15 finalist has left many disappointed. The Salman Khan-hosted show will have its grand finale on Sunday.

Rashami had previously been a regular contestant in show’s season 13 in 2019, finishing as the third runner-up. She returned to the latest season as a wild card in its week 8. Initially good friends with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, she always claimed of liking their individual game, rather than them being a couple in the house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Rashami joined Bigg Boss 15 along with her fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee as a wild card. While the two were close friends on the previous season, they failed to get along well this time. On the contrary, Rashami’s closeness with Umar Riaz became a highlight of her stint in the ongoing season. While the two remained friends for a long time, they often spoke about their fondness for each other and a probable romantic alliance in future.

Umar, post his eviction told indianexpress.com, “We have been friends, and even in the house, we were just good friends. There is definitely a liking towards each other but it’s too soon to even tag it as a relationship. We haven’t moved towards that stage and would prefer to call it still friendship.”

Rashami won a lot of praise for her determination during the Ticket to Finale task, where she gave a tough fight holding on to the pillar for nearly 20 hours.