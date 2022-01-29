Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat says he felt like smashing his TV when Tejasswi pulled Shamita, Shehnaaz pays tribute to Sidharth Shukla

The fifteenth season of Bigg Boss 15 has almost come to an end, but the tension between finalists, Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash seems never-ending. The two got into a heated argument even on the night of the grand finale.

Former contestant and Shamita’s rumoured boyfriend, Raqesh Bapat joined the finale of Bigg Boss 15. He brought up Tejasswi’s ‘aunty’ comment on Shamita which was slammed by many fans of the show on social media. He told her, “This is complete b*******” The actor also brought up Tejasswi’s insecurities and said why doesn’t she understand that Shamita is not interested in Karan. He even told her he felt like smashing his TV when he saw her manhandling Shamita during the ‘BB Hotel’ task.

Raqesh’s confrontation led to a war of words between Shamita and Tejasswi later. Tejasswi defended herself saying that whatever she did was a reaction to Shamita’s actions and “it was just an expression”.

Earlier, Bipasha Basu too had criticised Tejasswi age-shaming Shamita. She wrote on Twitter, “Age shaming disgustingly, then saying sorry.. beyond pathetic! If this is a winner for anyone or a role model it’s truly sad. If you are insecure, attack your man who makes you feel insecure instead of pulling other women down #biggboss15 #shameful.”

Bigg Boss 15 finale will see all the previous winners of the show on the stage. The top six finalists, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai, Shamita and Tejasswi, will also get to see their mothers. Shehnaaz Gill will be paying a tribute to Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla who passed away in September last year. She will be performing on her song “Tu Yaheen Hai”.

Check out all the latest promos of Bigg Boss 15:

The finale of the show will be aired on Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Colors.