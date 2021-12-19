Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh Singh and Rajiv Adatia evicted from show

After weeks of no eliminations, Bigg Boss 15 saw two contestants walking out of the house on Sunday. Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh Singh and Rajiv Adatia were ousted from the show by host Salman Khan. Apart from these two, others who were nominated were Abhijeet Bichukale, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz and Nishant Bhat.

While Rajiv entered as a wild card in October, Ritesh entered with wife Rakhi last month. The two may not have been the ideal ‘players’ of the game but added a dash of humour to the reality show. A producer based in London, Rajiv is also Shamita Shetty’s rakhi brother. While he came on the show to support her, Rajiv’s innocence and humour made him quite a favourite among the audience.

“I think the audience will relate to me. I have worked my way up without a godfather and viewers will be able to connect with my journey. Bigg Boss is not only about having a fan following but also that connect you develop. Hence I am sure I will get votes,” he told indianexpress.com while joining the show.

While fans initially enjoyed Ritesh’s candidness inside the house, they were put off by his atrocious behaviour with Rakhi. On the Weekend Ka Vaar, even Salman Khan pulled him up for talking rudely with his wife. He even told Ritesh that he is on such a big show because of her and should respect Rakhi.

While talking about her husband, Rakhi had said, “I never thought he would come with me but when he agreed, I knew this was the chance to reveal him to the world. I am so proud of him, and also excited about our new journey. I am entering as a wife this time, so let’s see how it goes.”

Bigg Boss 15 airs on Colors.