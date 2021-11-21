No VIPs, Tejran’s relationship status, bottom 6 to get evicted: All the big moments from Bigg Boss 15 press conference

Bigg Boss on Saturday hosted select journalists for a special press conference in the house. Every year, the press conference is held towards the end of the season, however, wanting to add some drama and tadka, the same was held mid-season this time. Apart from grilling contestants on their journey and equations with each other, the journalists were also given two tasks. Firstly, they were asked to announce to contestants that since they are breaking numerous rules, the VIP zone will get dissolved. They were also asked to choose the bottom six of the season.

Here are all the big moments that happened during the press conference:

No VIPs

As per Bigg Boss, the VIPs have been breaking numerous rules. Also, they have not understood the importance of the star badge. The journalists announced to the housemates that the VIP zone is being revoked and now all contestants will be put on the same platform. As readers would know, only VIPs were touted to be worthy of winning the trophy. Post the announcement, most contestants started cheering which made Bigg Boss pull them up, stating that none of them believes they deserve to win.

Reboot of contestants

The journalists were also given the chance to name the bottom six contestants. They picked Umar Riaz, Simba Nagpal, Neha Bhasin, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali and Rajiv Adatia. Now, as per sources, six contestants will get evicted by the next Weekend Ka Vaar. However, the final decision will be taken by the new entrants and as per audience votes. The final list of contestants nominated for eviction will be announced by the makers in the following days.

Bigg Boss 15 contestants were grilled by journalists on Saturday, (Photo: PR) Bigg Boss 15 contestants were grilled by journalists on Saturday, (Photo: PR)

Tejran’s relationship status

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s relationship became a hot topic for debate at the press conference. While many questioned the creation of ‘TejRan’ to gain eyeballs, others supported their bond. However, the alleged couple was grilled time and again to spill the beans about their relationship. While Karan confessed that he likes Tejasswi and feels possessive about her, the Swaragini actor, on her part, said that she never thought she would start liking someone in the show. While they did not label their relationship, Karan joked about Tejasswi calling him her ‘boyfriend’ in an earlier episode. “Usne keh diya na,” he shared with a laugh.

Shamita confronts Vishal

Another jodi on the radar of the media was the akka-anna of the season — Vishal Kotian and Shamita Shetty. When Shamita was questioned why she keeps trusting Vishal, he got all teary-eyed. However, he was in for a bigger shock when journalists revealed his game in front of Shamita, mentioning how he has been joking about Raqesh finding love in Shamita or faking promises to Umar against Shamita. As the Mohabbatein actor confronted Vishal, he said he never meant to hurt her but was only playing his game. He also assured that his loyalty lies with her and what he said about Raqesh was in jest. While Shamita did not look convinced with his explanations, we will have to see what happens between this brother-sister jodi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Neha Bhasin-Pratik Sehajpal’s ‘confused’ friendship

Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal became thick friends during Bigg Boss OTT, even fuelling rumours of a romance. However, the two seemed to be on different pages once Neha entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card. In the last few days, their on-off friendship has been confusing not just to viewers but even to themselves. Agreeing to the accusations, Neha shared that she might have been giving mixed signals to Pratik. However, she assured that they both have realised that they should play an individual game now but be there for each other when needed.

A new side to Jay Bhanushali

Jay Bhanushali, who has been keeping a low profile for the past few days, seemed excited to meet the media. When he was questioned about his ‘thanda’ presence in the house, he assured the press that he will make the most of the opportunity now. He also turned shayar and narrated poems on being cheated by his friends, being a solo player and also confessed how much he misses his wife and daughter Tara.

Wildcards – the real VIP

After the press conference, Bigg Boss announced that the media will now talk to the ‘real VIPs’. The three wildcards entering the show – Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai and Abhijeet Bichukale will be given the privilege of VIPs in the house. Apart from being safe from nominations and not having to do household chores, they will also get the power to nominate and make some changes in the bottom six contestants nominated by the media.

Given the wildcards are in quarantine, they interacted with the media virtually. (Photo: PR) Given the wildcards are in quarantine, they interacted with the media virtually. (Photo: PR)

Devoleena on Shamita

Known to be opinionated, Devoleena Bhattacharjee did not mince her words while talking about the Bigg Boss 15 contestants. Sharing that while she has no preconceived notions about anyone, she doesn’t like Vishal Kotian much. And when she was questioned about how Shamita Shetty had reacted with a ‘who is she?’ comment for Devoleena, the Saathiya star shot back saying that more households would recognise her as compared to Shamita. She also said that she is self-made, while the Bollywood actor is still known to be Shilpa Shetty’s sister.

The Bigg Boss 15 press conference episode will air on Monday at 10:30 pm on Colors.