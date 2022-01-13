Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal calls Tejasswi Prakash ‘senseless’ as they fight during task, see video

As Bigg Boss 15 finale nears, things seem to be going against Tejasswi Prakash. Last night, she indulged in a dirty fight with captain Shamita Shetty after she downgraded her from being a VIP. And in today’s episode, the Pehradaar Piya Ki actor will be seen fighting with Pratik Sehajpal to win the ‘Ticket to Finale’.

As per the promo shared by the channel, Shamita Shetty, Rakhi Sawant and Nishant Bhat are seen supporting Pratik and trying to help him win. Tejasswi and Pratik are tasked with building their own cycles by buying various parts from other housemates. As Pratik tries to stop Tejasswi from putting the stand on the cycle, she shouts at him, “Itni kya nafraat hai bhaiyya mujhse? (why do you all hate me so much).”

And as the two continue to fight, Tejasswi violently tries to stop him, leading to Pratik complaining that she has hit him with an iron rod. He even calls her ‘senseless’. Unable to take the pressure, she starts crying.

On the other hand, as readers would know, Bigg Boss is planning to introduce guests to the show to add more drama before the finale. While Rajiv Adatia and Vishal Kotian were finalised, with the latter testing positive for Covid-19, the plans were put on hold. However, Vishal recently revealed that he has tested negative, and is ready to enter the house again. There is even a buzz that former contestant Simba Nagpal might join Rajiv as the wild card cum challenger in Bigg Boss 15.