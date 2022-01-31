Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal becomes first runner-up

Finalist Pratik Sehajpal became the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 15. Pratik was the first contestant to get confirmed for Bigg Boss 15 as he opted to quit Bigg Boss OTT and forgo his chance of winning it. Instead, he chose to be on the Salman Khan show. The contestant who had fared well in the Bigg Boss OTT house, he did well in Bigg Boss 15 too. The viewers enjoyed watching his friendship with Nishant Bhat and his love-hate equation with singer Neha Bhasin.

There were times when Pratik got aggressive on the show. He had some of his worst fights with Karan Kundrra, who was his mentor on another reality show, Love School. He was often schooled by Salman on controlling his anger during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

Hailing from Delhi, Pratik began his showbiz journey with MTV’s Love School season three where the audience got to witness his romantic side. Next, Pratik participated in Vikas Gupta hosted Ace of Space, where he showcased his aggressive side. On Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15, the audience got to see various shades of his personality.

Before entering Bigg Boss 15 house, Pratik had also promised that the audience will be surprised by him. “There is so much that I am getting to learn about myself, and accepting these new changes. Honestly, I didn’t even know I had this emotional side to me. I was surprised that I could shed so much tears. This show will have different people and situations, so I am sure there would be a lot of surprise for everyone,” he told indianexpress.com.