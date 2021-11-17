Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal asks Tejasswi Prakash to ‘shut up’, fights with Karan Kundrra

Trouble is brewing in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Ever since the contestants were sent into the VIP and non-VIP zone, they have been at loggerheads. And now, Bigg Boss will announce that there is going to be a shuffle, and anyone can win the prized VIP access. The winner of the prized VIP access will be decided on the basis of a task, wherein audiences will get to see a lot of drama revolving around Pratik Sehajpal and lovebirds Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash.

In the latest video shared by Colors TV, as soon as Bigg Boss announces a ‘tabadla’ (shift), the non-VIP contestants Jay Bhanushali, Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Simba Nagpal and Rajiv Adatia are seen celebrating. As soon as the task begins for the shuffle, Karan and Tejasswi are seen targeting Pratik.

As he fights for his rights, Pratik shoots back at Tejasswi asking her to shut up. The same doesn’t go down well with her and she starts fighting with him. Karan, who was trying to spoil Pratik’s task, also jumps in and the two argue aggressively, as others try to keep them away.

While the task is set to add a lot of drama to the show, as per the live feed, Pratik Sehajpal and Simba Nagpal have managed to get into the VIP zone. As fans have duly noticed, Karan and Tejasswi seemed to have lost their power, as they are no more seen with the badge.

There is a buzz that a few wild cards will enter the show next week. Reports suggest that former contestants Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht and Bigg Boss OTT’s Moose Jattana, Akshara Singh might join the reality show.

This week, all five non-VIP contestants are nominated for eviction. One among them will be eliminated by host Salman Khan this weekend.